Turn parsnips into delicious everyday dishes

Parsnips are a versatile root vegetable that can add a unique flavor to your meals. Often overlooked, parsnips provide a sweet and nutty taste that can elevate many dishes. Here are five creative ways to incorporate parsnips into your cooking routine. From soups to fries, these ideas will help you explore the culinary potential of this underrated vegetable.

Tip 1 Parsnip soup with herbs Parsnip soup is a comforting dish that highlights the natural sweetness of the vegetable. To make it, saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add peeled and chopped parsnips along with vegetable broth and simmer until tender. Blend until smooth and season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or parsley for added flavor.

Tip 2 Roasted parsnip fries Roasted parsnip fries make for a healthier alternative to regular potato fries. Just cut parsnips into thin strips and toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of spices like paprika or cumin. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy.

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Tip 3 Mashed parsnips with butter Mashed parsnips make for a creamy side dish that goes well with any main course. Boil peeled and chopped parsnips in salted water until soft. Drain them well before mashing with butter or cream for extra richness. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

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Tip 4 Parsnip gratin with cheese Parsnip gratin is an indulgent way to enjoy this root vegetable. Slice parsnips thinly and layer them in a baking dish with grated cheese, like Gruyere or cheddar, between layers. Pour over cream mixed with garlic powder or nutmeg for flavor before baking at 180 degrees Celsius until bubbly.