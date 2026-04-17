Bored with those same old ridge gourd recipes? Try these

Turai, or ridge gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a range of dishes. Its mild flavor makes it a perfect base for different culinary experiments. Here, we explore five innovative ways to cook turai, each bringing out the unique qualities of this humble vegetable. From traditional recipes to modern twists, these ideas will inspire you to try something new with turai.

Dish 1 Turai stir-fry with spices A quick stir-fry with turai and spices can make for an amazing side dish. Start by slicing the turai into thin rounds. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. Once they splutter, add the sliced turai along with turmeric powder and salt. Cook until soft but not mushy. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads.

Dish 2 Turai curry with coconut milk For a creamy twist, try making turai curry with coconut milk. Cook chopped onions and tomatoes in oil until soft. Add diced turai pieces, along with ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, for heat. Pour in coconut milk, and season with salt and pepper. Let it simmer until the turai is tender, and flavors meld together beautifully.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Stuffed turai rolls Stuffed turai rolls make for an interesting appetizer or snack option. Cut the turais lengthwise without slicing all the way through, creating pockets. Fill these pockets with a mixture of spiced mashed potatoes or paneer cheese mixed with herbs like coriander leaves or mint leaves, before rolling them up tightly.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Turai soup with lentils Turai soup with lentils makes for a nutritious meal option that is easy to prepare, too! Cook red lentils until soft before adding diced turais, along with diced onions, garlic cloves, and vegetable broth. Season generously using salt, pepper, cumin powder, and coriander powder. Simmer gently until everything is cooked through, then blend if desired for a smoother texture.