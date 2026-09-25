Watercress: 5 tasty ways to enjoy this underrated leafy green
What's the story
Often ignored, watercress is a versatile leafy green that can elevate the most mundane of dishes. With its peppery taste and rich nutritional profile, it makes for an excellent addition to your meals. Here are five delightful dishes that make the most of watercress's unique flavor and texture. From salads to soups, these recipes will show you how to add this underrated green to your diet.
Fresh combo
Watercress and avocado salad
This refreshing salad pairs the creamy texture of avocado with the crispness of watercress.
Toss some cherry tomatoes and cucumber slices in a light lemon vinaigrette for a burst of flavor.
The combination is not only delicious but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for a healthy lunch or side dish.
Smooth blend
Creamy watercress soup
A creamy watercress soup is the perfect way to enjoy this green's distinct taste.
Sauté onions and garlic before adding vegetable broth and fresh watercress leaves.
Blend until smooth for a velvety texture that goes well with a drizzle of olive oil or a dollop of yogurt.
This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days.
Herbaceous twist
Watercress pesto pasta
Give your pasta an herbaceous twist with watercress pesto.
Blend fresh watercress leaves with basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil to make a vibrant green sauce.
Toss it with your favorite pasta for an easy, yet flavorful meal that's sure to impress.
Quick sauté
Stir-fried watercress with garlic
For a quick side dish, stir-fry watercress with garlic in sesame oil.
This simple preparation highlights the greens's natural bitterness while adding depth with aromatic garlic notes.
Serve it alongside rice or noodles for an easy weeknight dinner option that does not compromise on taste.
Green drink
Watercress smoothie delight
Add watercress to your morning smoothie for an extra boost of vitamins A and C.
Blend it with banana, apple, and a splash of orange juice for sweetness, and a hint of ginger for warmth.
This smoothie is an easy way to sneak more greens into your diet without sacrificing flavor.