Love eggplant? Try these 5 African dishes

Zaalouk is a popular Moroccan dish made with eggplants and tomatoes.

The eggplants are grilled or roasted until soft, then mixed with tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and spices like cumin and paprika.

The result is a flavorful spread or side dish that goes well with bread or rice.

Zaalouk is known for its rich taste and smooth texture, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.