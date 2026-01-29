Try these exercises for upper arm flexibility

African-inspired exercises provide a unique way to improve upper arm flexibility. These exercises, inspired by traditional African movements, focus on natural body mechanics and rhythmic motion. By including these exercises in your routine, you can improve your arm flexibility and overall mobility. Here are African-inspired exercises that target upper arm flexibility.

Circular motion Dance-inspired arm circles Dance-inspired arm circles are a staple in many African dance forms. The exercise involves making large circular motions with your arms while maintaining a rhythmic body movement. This helps in loosening the shoulder joints and increasing the range of motion in the arms. Doing this exercise regularly can help you achieve greater flexibility and coordination.

Skipping technique Traditional rope skipping Traditional rope skipping is a common activity in many African cultures. It involves skipping over a rope while moving the arms in a circular motion to keep the rope moving. This exercise not only improves cardiovascular health but also works out the muscles of the upper arms, improving their flexibility over time.

Rhythmic swings Drumming arm swings Drumming arm swings are inspired by the rhythmic motions of playing traditional African drums. The exercise involves swinging your arms back and forth in sync with a drumming rhythm. This movement helps in loosening tight muscles around the shoulders and improving blood circulation, which contributes to better arm flexibility.

