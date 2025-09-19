Try these groundnut-based dishes today

Groundnuts, or peanuts, are a staple in many African cuisines, providing a rich flavor and nutritional value. These versatile legumes are used in a variety of dishes across the continent. From savory stews to sweet snacks, groundnuts play an essential role in traditional African cooking. Here are five popular African dishes that showcase the unique taste and texture of groundnuts.

Dish 1 Groundnut soup Groundnut soup is a beloved dish in West Africa, particularly in Ghana and Nigeria. The soup is made by blending groundnuts into a creamy paste and cooking it with vegetables like okra or spinach. The result is a rich, flavorful soup that can be served with rice or fufu. Each region has its own variation, adding local spices and ingredients to create distinct flavors.

Dish 2 Maafe (peanut stew) Maafe is a hearty stew popular in several West African countries, including Senegal and Mali. The dish consists of groundnuts cooked with tomatoes, onions, and various vegetables such as sweet potatoes or carrots. The stew is often seasoned with spices like ginger or cumin to enhance its flavor profile. Maafe can be served over rice or couscous for a filling meal.

Dish 3 Kelewele (spicy fried plantains with groundnut sauce) Kelewele is a popular street food from Ghana that combines spicy fried plantains with a delicious groundnut sauce. The plantains are marinated in spices like cayenne pepper and ginger before being fried until golden brown. They are then served with a dipping sauce made from blended groundnuts mixed with chili peppers for an extra kick.

Dish 4 Groundnut cake Groundnut cake is an irresistible snack across several African nations, including Nigeria and Cameroon. It is made by roasting groundnuts and mixing them with sugar syrup to form a crunchy treat. This sweet delicacy is loved by locals and visitors alike for its delightful crunch and sweet taste. It is a testament to the culinary creativity of the continent.