5 plank variations you must try
What's the story
Planks are the ultimate exercise for a strong core, but if you want to take your workout a notch higher, you should try these plank variations. They challenge your stability and engage different muscle groups, making your routine more effective. By adding these variations, you can improve your balance, strength, and endurance. Here are five plank variations that will take your core workout to the next level.
Variation 1
Side plank with leg lift
The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques and glutes.
Start in a side plank position with your feet stacked.
Lift the top leg while keeping your body straight.
This variation adds an extra challenge to maintain balance and engages more muscles than a standard side plank.
Variation 2
Plank jacks
Plank jacks are a dynamic move that combines cardio with core strengthening.
Begin in a high plank position, and jump your feet out wide, like jumping jacks, then return to the starting position.
This exercise increases heart rate while working on stabilizing muscles in the abdomen and shoulders.
Variation 3
Plank to push-up
The plank to push-up variation works on both upper-body and core strength.
Start in a forearm plank position, then push up one arm at a time into a full plank position.
Lower back down to the forearm plank, and repeat.
This movement challenges your endurance and coordination.
Variation 4
Spider plank
The spider plank focuses on the core and hip flexors by adding a movement that mimics climbing.
Begin in a high plank position, then bring one knee toward the elbow on the same side, alternating sides as you go along.
This variation increases the intensity of the workout by adding a dynamic element.
Variation 5
Plank reach
Plank reach enhances stability by adding an element of movement to the traditional plank.
Start in a high plank position, then extend one arm forward without rotating your hips or shifting your weight too much.
Alternate arms to engage different parts of your core while maintaining balance throughout each rep.