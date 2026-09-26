5 creative ways to add edamame to your meals
What's the story
Nutty edamame is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of many dishes. With its rich protein content and unique flavor, edamame is an excellent choice for those looking to try something new in the kitchen. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the nutty taste of edamame, giving you delicious options for snacks and meals alike.
Dish 1
Edamame hummus delight
Edamame hummus is a protein-packed twist on the classic chickpea dip.
Simply blend cooked edamame with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This vibrant green dip goes well with fresh veggies or whole-grain crackers for a healthy snack or appetizer.
Dish 2
Savory edamame stir-fry
A savory edamame stir-fry is a quick and nutritious meal option.
Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in sesame oil until fragrant.
Add sliced bell peppers, carrots, and snap peas to the pan, along with shelled edamame.
Stir-fry for a few minutes before adding soy sauce and sesame seeds for flavor.
Serve over brown rice or quinoa for a complete meal.
Dish 3
Edamame pesto pasta
For a unique pasta dish, try making pesto with edamame instead of basil.
Blend cooked edamame with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with your favorite pasta shape, and garnish with cherry tomatoes or arugula for added freshness.
Dish 4
Crispy edamame snacks
Crispy edamame snacks are perfect for munching on during movie nights or as party treats.
Toss shelled edamame in olive oil and season with salt, pepper, paprika, or chili powder to taste.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy (about 15 minutes).
These crunchy bites are both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 5
Edamame salad bowl
An edamame salad bowl makes for a refreshing lunch option packed with nutrients.
In a large bowl, combine cooked quinoa, black beans, corn kernels, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, avocado slices, and shelled edamame.
Drizzle with lime vinaigrette dressing before serving chilled or at room temperature.