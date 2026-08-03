Try these saffron-based recipes today
What's the story
Saffron, the world's most expensive spice, is famous for its distinct flavor and color. It is used in various cuisines around the world to enhance the taste of dishes. Here, we take a look at five savory recipes that use saffron to perfection. These dishes highlight the versatility of saffron, making them a must-try for anyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their meals.
Rice dish
Saffron-infused rice delight
Saffron-infused rice is an elegant side dish that goes with many main courses.
To prepare it, soak a few strands of saffron in warm water for about 10 minutes.
Cook basmati rice with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft. Stir in the saffron water, along with some salt and pepper.
The result is fragrant rice with golden hues that elevates any meal.
Pasta recipe
Creamy saffron pasta
For creamy saffron pasta, cook your favorite pasta according to package instructions.
In another pan, saute garlic in olive oil, and add heavy cream and grated Parmesan cheese to make a rich sauce.
Add soaked saffron strands for flavor and color. Toss the cooked pasta into the sauce, and mix well before serving with fresh parsley on top.
Stew preparation
Saffron vegetable stew
A hearty vegetable stew can be made more aromatic by adding saffron.
Start by sauteing onions, carrots, and potatoes in olive oil until tender.
Add vegetable broth, along with soaked saffron strands, and spices like cumin or coriander for added depth of flavor.
Let it simmer until all vegetables are cooked through but still firm.
Soup creation
Saffron lentil soup
Saffron lentil soup is both nutritious and flavorful.
Start by cooking lentils with diced tomatoes, onions, and garlic in vegetable broth until soft.
Add soaked saffron strands, along with salt, pepper, and lemon juice for brightness.
This soup is perfect as a starter or main course on cooler days.
Grilling tips
Grilled vegetables with saffron glaze
Grilled vegetables get an exotic twist with a simple saffron glaze.
Mix olive oil, honey, lemon juice, and soaked saffron in a bowl.
Brush this mixture over your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers, zucchini, or asparagus, before grilling.
This method not only adds a unique flavor but also enhances the visual appeal of your dish.