Try these saffron-based recipes today

Saffron-infused rice is an elegant side dish that goes with many main courses.

To prepare it, soak a few strands of saffron in warm water for about 10 minutes.

Cook basmati rice with onions, garlic, and vegetable broth until soft. Stir in the saffron water, along with some salt and pepper.

The result is fragrant rice with golden hues that elevates any meal.