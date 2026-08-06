5 simple recipes to try with kiwano melon

Blend kiwano melon with some banana, spinach, and almond milk for a refreshing smoothie.

The creamy texture of the banana pairs well with the tangy taste of kiwano, while spinach adds a healthy dose of iron and vitamins.

This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Just scoop out the flesh of the kiwano, combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, and enjoy!