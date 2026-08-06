5 simple recipes to try with kiwano melon
What's the story
Kiwano melon, or horned melon, is a unique fruit that can add an exciting twist to your dishes. With its spiky exterior and bright green interior, this fruit is not just visually appealing but also packed with nutrients. Its mildly sweet and tart flavor makes it an interesting addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five innovative ways to use kiwano melon in your cooking.
Tip 1
Refreshing Kiwano smoothie
Blend kiwano melon with some banana, spinach, and almond milk for a refreshing smoothie.
The creamy texture of the banana pairs well with the tangy taste of kiwano, while spinach adds a healthy dose of iron and vitamins.
This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Just scoop out the flesh of the kiwano, combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, and enjoy!
Tip 2
Kiwano salsa for tacos
Create a vibrant salsa by mixing diced kiwano melon with tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapeños.
This colorful salsa adds a zesty kick to tacos or can be enjoyed as a dip with tortilla chips.
The sweetness of the kiwano balances the heat from jalapeños, making it an ideal topping for those who love bold flavors without overwhelming spice.
Tip 3
Exotic Kiwano sorbet
Transform kiwano melon into an exotic sorbet by blending its flesh with sugar syrup and lemon juice before freezing it in an ice cream maker.
This simple dessert highlights the unique flavor profile of the fruit while providing a refreshing treat on warm days.
Serve it after dinner or at parties as an alternative dessert option that will impress guests with its unusual taste.
Tip 4
Savory Kiwano salad addition
Add diced kiwano melon to salads for an unexpected twist on traditional greens like arugula or spinach mixed with avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, cucumber strips, and feta cheese crumbles drizzled over balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
The sweet-tart notes from this horned fruit complement savory elements perfectly without overpowering them, creating balance within each bite taken.