5 delicious recipes to try with unripe jackfruit
What's the story
Jackfruit is a versatile tropical fruit that can be used to make a variety of delicious dishes, especially when it is unripe. Its unique texture and mild flavor make it an excellent substitute in many recipes. From savory curries to hearty tacos, jackfruit can be transformed into a range of satisfying meals. Here are five savory dishes that highlight the culinary potential of unripe jackfruit.
Dish 1
Jackfruit curry delight
Jackfruit curry is a popular dish in many parts of the world.
The unripe jackfruit is cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander to make a flavorful curry.
The texture of the jackfruit mimics that of pulled plant-based alternatives, making it a great option for those looking for such choices.
Served with rice or flatbread, this dish is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 2
Hearty jackfruit tacos
Jackfruit tacos are a hit among those who love street food-style meals with a twist.
The unripe jackfruit is seasoned with spices like chili powder and smoked paprika before being cooked until tender.
Once cooked, it can be stuffed into taco shells with toppings like avocado, salsa, and cilantro.
These tacos provide the satisfaction of traditional ones but with a plant-based twist.
Dish 3
Spicy jackfruit stir-fry
For those who love quick and easy meals, spicy jackfruit stir-fry is an excellent choice.
The unripe jackfruit is sliced thinly and stir-fried with vegetables like bell peppers, onions, and soy sauce or tamari for flavoring.
This dish can be served over rice or noodles for a complete meal that packs a punch of flavor without being too complicated to prepare.
Dish 4
Savory jackfruit sliders
Savory sliders made from unripe jackfruit are perfect for gatherings or casual meals at home.
The cooked jackfruit mixture is sandwiched between small buns, along with toppings like lettuce and tomato slices.
These sliders give you the satisfaction of traditional ones but with a plant-based twist.
Dish 5
Flavorful jackfruit soup
Flavorful soup with unripe jackfruit makes for a warm, comfort food option during colder months or whenever you want something light yet filling.
The soup is made with coconut milk, ginger, garlic, and other spices, simmered together until the flavors meld beautifully.
The jackfruit pieces add texture and substance, making the soup hearty enough to be enjoyed on its own or with a side of bread.