How to make crispy, spicy masala puris at home
What's the story
A popular breakfast choice in many parts of India, masala puris is a spicy, crispy bread that goes well with different side dishes. Making masala puris at home can be fun and rewarding, giving you a chance to customize the spices as per your taste. Here is a guide to making these delicious puris, with tips on ingredients, preparation methods, and serving suggestions.
#1
Choosing the right ingredients
Selecting fresh ingredients is essential for making tasty masala puris.
You will need whole wheat flour, semolina, and spices like cumin seeds, ajwain, and red chili powder. Freshly ground spices can enhance the flavor significantly.
Do not forget to have salt and oil handy for kneading dough and frying.
Quality ingredients make sure your puris are both tasty and crispy.
#2
Preparing the dough
Start by mixing whole wheat flour and semolina in equal proportions in a bowl.
Add cumin seeds, ajwain, red chili powder, and salt to taste.
Gradually add water to knead into a soft but firm dough.
Once done, cover it with a damp cloth for about 15 minutes to let it rest.
This step is important, as it relaxes the gluten, making the puris easier to roll out.
#3
Rolling out perfect puris
After resting the dough, divide it into small balls of equal size.
Dust each ball lightly with flour before rolling it out into small discs about six inches in diameter.
Ensure they are evenly rolled out so that they puff up properly while frying.
Avoid rolling too thin or too thick, or they won't puff up properly or become too greasy.
#4
Frying techniques for crispy texture
Heat oil in a deep pan on a medium flame until hot but not smoking hot.
Carefully slide one puri at a time into the hot oil using a slotted spoon or ladle.
Gently press down on the center of each puri with the spoon's back to help it puff up.
Fry until golden brown on both sides, and remove excess oil using paper towels.
Tip 1
Serving suggestions with accompaniments
Masala puris are best served hot with accompaniments like potato curry or chana masala.
For a refreshing touch, pair them with cucumber raita or mint chutney.
These combinations elevate the flavors, offering a delightful balance of spices and coolness, making your breakfast experience both satisfying and enjoyable.