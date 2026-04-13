Love holy basil? You'll enjoy these dishes

Holy basil, or tulsi, is a revered plant in many cultures for its medicinal properties. Apart from its health benefits, tulsi also makes for a great addition to various dishes, giving them a unique flavor. Here are five delicious dishes that highlight the versatility of holy basil. Each dish showcases how this aromatic herb can elevate everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences.

Dish 1 Tulsi pesto pasta delight Tulsi pesto pasta is a refreshing twist on the classic Italian dish. By blending fresh holy basil leaves with pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, you get a vibrant green sauce that pairs perfectly with pasta. The peppery notes of tulsi add depth to the dish without overpowering it. Serve it chilled or warm for an easy meal that highlights the herb's unique taste.

Dish 2 Holy basil infused rice Holy basil-infused rice is an aromatic side dish that goes well with curries and stir-fries. To prepare this dish, cook rice with whole tulsi leaves, along with cardamom pods and cloves, for added fragrance. The result is a subtly flavored rice that complements spicy dishes beautifully while adding a hint of herbal freshness to your meal.

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Drink 1 Tulsi lemonade refreshment Tulsi lemonade is an invigorating drink that combines the citrusy zing of lemons with the aromatic essence of holy basil. To make this refreshing beverage, muddle fresh tulsi leaves with sugar, then add lemon juice, and water or sparkling water for fizz. This cooling drink is perfect for hot days when you need something both hydrating and flavorful.

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Dish 3 Spicy tulsi stir-fry A spicy tulsi stir-fry brings together vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli with tofu or paneer cubes, all tossed in soy sauce and chili flakes for heat. Freshly chopped holy basil leaves are added towards the end to preserve their flavor intensity. The result? A quick yet satisfying meal where every bite bursts with herbal goodness.