Why basil tea is a monsoon must-have
What's the story
Tulsi tea is a popular drink that is believed to boost immunity, especially during the monsoon season. The rain brings humidity and a rise in infections, making it important to strengthen the immune system. Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is revered for its medicinal properties and is commonly used in Indian households. Drinking tulsi tea can be an easy way to improve your immunity naturally.
#1
Rich in antioxidants
Tulsi leaves are rich in antioxidants, which help fight free radicals in the body.
These free radicals can cause oxidative stress and weaken the immune system.
By neutralizing these harmful molecules, antioxidants help keep cells healthy and boost overall immunity.
Regular consumption of tulsi tea can help keep your body's defense mechanisms strong during the monsoon.
#2
Anti-inflammatory properties
The anti-inflammatory properties of tulsi are well-known and can help reduce inflammation in the body.
Chronic inflammation has been linked to a number of health issues, including a weakened immune system.
By reducing inflammation, tulsi tea may help keep your body's natural defenses intact, making it easier to fight off common illnesses during the rainy season.
#3
Supports respiratory health
Tulsi tea is also known for its positive effects on respiratory health.
The monsoon season often brings an increase in respiratory problems due to changes in weather and humidity levels.
Tulsi has compounds that may help soothe respiratory tract irritation and congestion, making breathing easier and supporting overall respiratory function.
#4
Enhances stress resilience
Stress can have a negative effect on your immunity, and the monsoon season can be stressful for many due to unpredictable weather patterns.
Tulsi is an adaptogen, which means it helps the body deal with stress better.
Drinking tulsi tea regularly may help lower stress levels, and, in turn, improve your immunity during this time.