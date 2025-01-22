Turkey's timeless tapestries: Five intriguing traditions
Turkey's vibrant history and culture are a rich tapestry of traditions, as diverse and captivating as the country's landscapes.
From the bustling bazaars of Istanbul to the serene mountainsides of Anatolia, these customs have shaped the heart and soul of Turkey for centuries.
In this article, we delve into five fascinating traditions that continue to enchant locals and visitors alike.
Wrestling
Oil wrestling: A slippery heritage
Turkey's national sport, oil wrestling or Yagli Gures, is a tradition that goes back over 650 years.
Competitors are covered in olive oil, turning the match into a slippery struggle for supremacy.
The annual Kirkpinar tournament in Edirne is the epitome of this oily spectacle, as wrestlers grapple for victory, holding on while being nearly impossible to hold onto.
Whirling
The Whirling Dervishes: A dance of devotion
Born from the teachings of the 13th-century poet and mystic Rumi, the Sema ceremony of the Whirling Dervishes is a spiritual journey expressed through dance.
Dressed in white robes and tall hats, the dervishes spin in rhythmic circles, each rotation symbolizing a mystical ascent toward the divine love.
This mesmerizing practice is not just a form of worship, but also an iconic cultural spectacle.
Coffee reading
Turkish coffee fortune telling: Grounds for prediction
Turkish coffee is not only famous for its robust flavor but also for its unique tradition of fal (fortune telling) through coffee grounds.
After savoring a cup, you would traditionally flip the cup upside down onto the saucer and allow it to cool.
A fortune teller then analyzes the patterns created by the remaining grounds.
This cultural practice provides glimpses into future occurrences and personal guidance.
Nazar
Nazar boncugu: Warding off the evil eye
The nazar boncugu, or evil eye bead, is a pervasive symbol throughout Turkey, believed to ward off malicious glances that cause misfortune.
These blue and white amulets are seen everywhere, in homes, shops, and even cars.
Crafted from glass, these protective talismans also serve as treasured keepsakes, embodying centuries-old traditions against envy and harm.
Hıdırellez
Hidirellez: Welcoming spring with joy
Marked every year on May 5, Hidirellez signals the arrival of spring and the promise of warmer days.
It is said that on this night, Hizir (the Islamic prophet Khidr) meets Prophet Ilyas, and their meeting brings good luck.
People gather in parks to celebrate, with music, dancing around fires, jumping over bonfires for purification, making wishes by tying colorful ribbons around trees or throwing personal notes into streams.