Beyond the kitchen: 5 unexpected ways to use turmeric
What's the story
Turmeric, the bright yellow spice you find in most kitchens, is popular for culinary purposes. But its benefits go way beyond cooking.
This amazing ingredient has long been used in several non-culinary applications.
From skincare to home cleaning, turmeric has a number of surprising uses that most people might not even know.
Here are five fascinating ways to use turmeric in your daily life (outside the kitchen).
Skincare
Natural skin brightener
Turmeric is famous for its skin-enhancing properties. It contains curcumin, which might reduce inflammation and brighten the skin.
Many people use turmeric masks to get a natural glow and even out their complexion.
Mixing turmeric with yogurt or honey can make a good face mask that may reduce blemishes and improve overall skin tone.
Beauty care
Antioxidant-rich face mask
Apart from brightening your skin, turmeric is loaded with antioxidants that can help fight free radicals and keep your skin healthy.
Preparing a face mask using turmeric powder with milk or aloe vera gel can nourish and hydrate your skin.
Using this mask regularly may help you look younger by decreasing signs of aging.
Fabric dyeing
Natural dye for fabrics
Turmeric's bright color makes it a great natural dye for fabrics.
It has been used traditionally to dye clothes in shades of yellow and orange without the use of synthetic chemicals.
By simply boiling fabric along with water and turmeric powder, you can achieve beautiful hues that are eco-friendly and unique.
Cleaning solution
Household cleaner alternative
The antimicrobial properties of turmeric make it an effective alternative for household cleaning solutions.
When mixed with vinegar or baking soda, you can use it as a natural cleaner for surfaces like countertops or sinks.
Its ability to fight bacteria makes it an invaluable addition to your cleaning routine while steering clear of harsh chemicals.
Herbal remedy
Soothing herbal tea ingredient
Turmeric tea is becoming a popular soothing herbal remedy, thanks to its possible health benefits.
Famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, drinking turmeric tea can help with digestion and boost your immune system when consumed regularly.
You can make it a part of your balanced diet with other healthy lifestyle choices for more benefits.