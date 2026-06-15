The tastiest ways to add turmeric to your diet
What's the story
Turmeric, a spice known for its anti-inflammatory properties, is a staple in many kitchens. Its active compound, curcumin, has been studied for its potential health benefits. Including turmeric in your diet can be an easy way to harness these benefits. Here are five simple recipes that highlight turmeric's versatility and ease of preparation. Each recipe offers a unique way to enjoy this golden spice while adding flavor and nutrition to your meals.
Dish 1
Golden turmeric milk
Golden turmeric milk is a comforting drink that combines the goodness of turmeric with warm milk. To prepare it, heat 1 cup of milk and add one-half teaspoon of ground turmeric, a pinch of black pepper, and honey or maple syrup for sweetness. Stir well until all ingredients are mixed. This drink can be enjoyed before bedtime, as it may help promote relaxation and reduce inflammation.
Dish 2
Turmeric rice pilaf
Turmeric rice pilaf is an easy side dish that complements any meal. Start by cooking one cup of basmati rice as per the package instructions. In another pan, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and add 1 teaspoon of ground turmeric, one-half teaspoon of cumin seeds, and salt to taste. Add the cooked rice to this mixture, and stir well until the rice is evenly coated with the spices.
Dish 3
Spicy turmeric lentil soup
Spicy turmeric lentil soup is hearty and nutritious. To make it, saute one chopped onion in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until translucent. Add two cloves of minced garlic, 1 teaspoon each of ground turmeric and cumin powder, and half a cup each of red lentils and diced tomatoes. Pour 4 cups of vegetable broth into the pot, and simmer for 30 minutes or until lentils are tender.
Dish 4
Turmeric ginger tea
Turmeric ginger tea is refreshing and easy to prepare. Boil 2 cups of water with 1 teaspoon each of grated fresh ginger root and ground turmeric powder. Let it steep for about 10 minutes before straining into cups. Sweeten with honey, if desired. This tea can be enjoyed hot or cold, depending on preference.
Dish 5
Roasted vegetables with turmeric
Roasted vegetables with turmeric make for a delicious, healthy dish. Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius (around 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Toss chopped carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower florets in olive oil, salt, pepper, and half a teaspoon of ground turmeric. Spread evenly on a baking sheet, and roast for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.