Golden turmeric milk is a comforting drink that combines the goodness of turmeric with warm milk

The tastiest ways to add turmeric to your diet

By Vinita Jain 01:41 pm Jun 15, 202601:41 pm

What's the story

Turmeric, a spice known for its anti-inflammatory properties, is a staple in many kitchens. Its active compound, curcumin, has been studied for its potential health benefits. Including turmeric in your diet can be an easy way to harness these benefits. Here are five simple recipes that highlight turmeric's versatility and ease of preparation. Each recipe offers a unique way to enjoy this golden spice while adding flavor and nutrition to your meals.