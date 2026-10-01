5 easy turnip recipes you can make at home
What's the story
Often overlooked, turnips are a versatile root vegetable that can add a unique flavor to a range of dishes. With their slightly peppery taste and crisp texture, turnips can be a great addition to your culinary repertoire. Here are five creative ways to use turnips in your cooking. From soups to salads, these ideas will help you explore the potential of this humble vegetable in your kitchen.
Tip 1
Turnip and potato mash
Combining turnips with potatoes makes for a creamy mash that is both comforting and nutritious.
Simply boil equal parts of diced turnips and potatoes until soft, then mash them together with butter, milk, salt, and pepper.
The result is a smooth side dish that goes well with various main courses.
The natural sweetness of turnips balances the earthiness of potatoes, making it an appealing alternative to traditional mashed potatoes.
Tip 2
Roasted turnip fries
Roasting turnips turns them into crispy fries that are healthier than regular ones.
Cut turnips into thin strips, toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast at a high temperature until golden brown.
These fries have a satisfying crunch and can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish.
For added flavor, sprinkle some herbs like rosemary or thyme before roasting.
Tip 3
Turnip greens stir-fry
Don't throw away the greens of your turnips; they make for an excellent stir-fry ingredient.
Wash the greens well and chop them roughly. Sauté with garlic, onion, and olive oil until wilted but still vibrant in color.
Add soy sauce or lemon juice for seasoning if you wish.
This quick stir-fry highlights the slightly bitter taste of the greens while retaining their nutritional value.
Tip 4
Turnip soup delight
A comforting bowl of turnip soup is just what you need on a chilly day.
Cook chopped turnips with onions, carrots, celery, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or bay leaves until tender.
Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without cream or milk products.
Garnish with fresh parsley before serving hot for warmth during cold months.
Tip 5
Grated raw turnip salad
Grating raw turnips makes for a refreshing salad base that is crisp and slightly spicy.
Toss grated turnips with grated carrots, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
This salad is a great accompaniment to grilled vegetables or a light lunch option. It gives you the crunch and zestiness you need to stay refreshed.