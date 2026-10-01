5 easy turnip recipes you can make at home

Combining turnips with potatoes makes for a creamy mash that is both comforting and nutritious.

Simply boil equal parts of diced turnips and potatoes until soft, then mash them together with butter, milk, salt, and pepper.

The result is a smooth side dish that goes well with various main courses.

The natural sweetness of turnips balances the earthiness of potatoes, making it an appealing alternative to traditional mashed potatoes.