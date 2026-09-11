5 stylish twist buns to try for any occasion
What's the story
Twist buns are a minimalist hairstyle that combines elegance and simplicity. Perfect for those who want to look chic without spending hours in front of the mirror, these styles are easy to achieve and maintain. From casual outings to formal events, twist buns can be adapted to suit any occasion. Here are five stylish twist buns that are perfect for the minimalist.
Low twist
Classic low twist bun
The classic low twist bun is perfect for a sophisticated look.
Start by gathering your hair at the nape of your neck and divide it into two sections.
Twist each section separately before wrapping them around each other to form a bun.
Secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This style is ideal for work, formal events, and other occasions, giving you a polished appearance without the fuss.
Messy twist
Messy twist bun
The messy twist bun gives you a relaxed, yet stylish vibe.
Begin by loosely twisting sections of your hair and pinning them up in a bun at the crown or back of your head.
Let some strands fall out for an effortless look.
This one is perfect for casual outings or weekends when you want comfort and style combined.
High knot
High twisted top knot
The high twisted top knot gives you an energetic and youthful look.
Start by pulling all your hair into a high ponytail on top of your head.
Twist the ponytail tightly and wrap it around its base to form a knot-like bun.
Secure with pins or an elastic band, as desired.
This one is perfect for workouts, running errands, or any time you want to keep hair off your face while looking trendy.
Side twist
Side twist bun
The side twist bun gives you an elegant, asymmetrical look.
Start by parting your hair to one side and take a section from the front near the part line.
Twist this section back toward the opposite ear while adding more hair as you go along until all strands are included in the twist.
Secure it behind with pins before wrapping it into a low side bun near one shoulder.
Braided twist
Braided twist bun
The braided twist bun combines two popular styles into one chic option.
Start by braiding small sections along either side of your head, then gather them together at the back, where they meet other loose strands.
Twist these together tightly before wrapping around themselves into a neat circular shape.
Securely pinning down all ends ensures longevity throughout wear time, no matter what activities are undertaken during the day ahead!