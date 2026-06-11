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Get the perfect twisted half-up hairstyle in minutes
The twisted half-up hairstyle is a simple yet elegant way to style your hair

Get the perfect twisted half-up hairstyle in minutes

By Vinita Jain
Jun 11, 2026
03:00 pm
What's the story

The twisted half-up hairstyle is a simple yet elegant way to style your hair without spending much time or effort. Perfect for any occasion, this hairstyle gives you a stylish look in no time. Whether you're headed to work or a special event, the twisted half-up can be your go-to. Here are some tips to achieve this look quickly and easily.

Tip 1

Gather your hair properly

To begin with, section off the top half of your hair. Use a comb to make a clean parting from ear to ear. This will ensure that the twist is even and well-placed. Secure the bottom half with a clip or band to keep it out of the way while you work on the top section.

Tip 2

Twist sections evenly

Divide the top section into two equal parts on either side of your head. Take one part and twist it away from your face, and then bring it over to meet the other side. Repeat this step until you reach your desired length or fullness of twists.

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Tip 3

Secure with accessories

Once you have twisted both sections together at the back of your head, secure them using bobby pins or a decorative hair clip for added flair. Make sure all strands are tucked neatly underneath so they do not poke out awkwardly.

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Tip 4

Adjust for volume and style

For those who like a little volume, gently pull apart some sections of the twist to give it a fuller look. This way, you can customize the hairstyle according to your own preference and the occasion. It makes the twisted half-up hairstyle versatile, letting you play with it every time you wear it.

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