South Indian breakfasts: Dishes starring onion

Ullipaya, or onion, is a staple in many South Indian breakfasts. Its unique flavor elevates the taste of dishes, making them a perfect start to the day. From crispy dosas to aromatic upmas, ullipaya is the star of the show in these traditional recipes. Here are five must-try South Indian breakfast dishes that showcase the versatility and deliciousness of ullipaya.

Dish 1 Onion uttapam delight Onion uttapam is a thick pancake-like dish, topped with finely chopped onions and cooked on a griddle. The dish is made from fermented rice and lentil batter, giving it a soft texture. The onions caramelize while cooking, adding a sweet and savory taste to the dish. Served with coconut chutney or sambar, onion uttapam makes for a hearty breakfast option.

Dish 2 Crispy onion dosa Crispy onion dosa is another popular breakfast choice in South India. This thin crepe is made from rice flour and lentils, with sliced onions added to the batter before cooking. The result is a crispy dosa with an irresistible aroma and flavor. It is usually served with chutneys or sambar for added taste.

Dish 3 Flavorful onion upma Onion upma is a savory semolina dish cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and chopped onions. This quick-to-make breakfast option is perfect for busy mornings but doesn't compromise on taste. The onions lend depth to the otherwise simple flavors of semolina, making it a delightful morning meal.

Dish 4 Spicy onion pongal Pongal is a rice-lentil porridge, spiced with black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger pieces, ghee, cashews, and most importantly, chopped onions. The onions add a subtle sweetness that balances the spices perfectly. This comforting dish can be enjoyed hot with coconut chutney or pickles.