Rock climbing 101: Lesser-known spots to explore

Africa , with its diverse landscapes and towering rock formations, presents a treasure trove of uncharted climbing routes for thrill-seeking adventurers. From the granite cliffs of Namibia to the sandstone towers in Mali, these routes promise not just physical challenges but also breathtaking views and unique cultural experiences. For climbers looking to explore new terrains and push their limits, Africa's lesser-known climbing spots provide an exciting opportunity to do just that.

Spitzkoppe Namibia's Spitzkoppe: The Matterhorn of Africa Often called the Matterhorn of Africa, Spitzkoppe is a granite peak in the Namib Desert. Shooting out of the flat desert floor, it provides climbers a variety of routes to choose from based on difficulty. The region is famous for its beautiful sunsets and clear night skies. Climbers can look forward to tough ascents on solid granite and stunning panoramic views at the top.

Bandiagara Mali's Bandiagara Escarpment: A sandstone marvel The Bandiagara Escarpment in Mali is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its stunning sandstone cliffs. This region features several climbing routes that skirt ancient Dogon villages that hang on cliff edges. The climbs here are not just physically demanding but also culturally enriching as they provide an insight into local traditions and history.

Cederberg South Africa's Cederberg Mountains: Rugged beauty Known for its rugged beauty and diverse climbing opportunities, the Cederberg Mountains in South Africa are a favorite among climbers. With overhangs, cracks, and boulders strewn across the mountainous terrain, climbers can find something to suit all skill levels. The area's unique rock formations add an element of intrigue to each climb, while offering spectacular vistas over valleys below.