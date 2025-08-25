Add these edible flowers to your dishes

Edible flowers have been used in kitchens for centuries, adding color and taste to food. While we all know about some flowers like rose and violet, there are many other blooms, which can spruce up your daily meals in the most creative way. These rare edible flowers would not just give you a taste different from the usual, but also pack some nutrition.

#1 Nasturtiums: A peppery delight Nasturtiums are bright flowers that have a peppery taste, much like watercress. You can add them to salads for a spicy kick or use them to garnish soups and appetizers. Both the leaves and flowers of nasturtiums are edible, making them a versatile ingredient to have. They are also rich in vitamin C, hence, they add to your health along with their unique taste.

#2 Borage: Cucumber-like flavor Borage is an herb with star-shaped blue flowers that taste mildly like cucumber. These blossoms can be tossed into salads or used as garnishes on drinks and desserts. Borage is an anti-inflammatory and rich in essential fatty acids, making it the ideal pick for giving your meals a healthy yet delicious twist.

#3 Calendula: The poor man's saffron Calendula petals have long been referred to as "poor man's saffron" for their vivid color and slightly tangy taste. They can easily be used as a saffron substitute in recipes or sprinkled over rice dishes, soups, or stews for added color and flavor. Calendula is also known for its antioxidant properties, positively contributing to overall health when included in the diet.

#4 Squash blossoms: A delicate addition Squash blossoms are delicate yellow-orange flowers from squash plants that provide a mild zucchini-like flavor. You can stuff them with cheese or herbs before lightly sauteing or baking them. These blossoms not only add elegance to any dish but also provide vitamins A and C, along with other nutrients beneficial for health.