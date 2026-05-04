Undercut hairstyles: How to nail the look

Undercut hairstyles are all the rage, giving a bold and edgy look to anyone willing to experiment. This style is characterized by short hair on the sides and back, while leaving the top longer for styling versatility. Ideal for those seeking a change, undercuts can be customized to suit different hair types and personal preferences. Here is a guide to exploring undercut hairstyles, their appeal, and styling tips.

#1 Choosing the right undercut style Choosing the right undercut style is essential for achieving your desired look. Consider your face shape, hair texture, and personal style when selecting an undercut. Round faces may benefit from angular cuts, while oval faces can pull off various styles. Textured or wavy hair can be enhanced with longer tops that add volume and movement.

#2 Maintenance tips for undercuts Maintaining an undercut requires regular visits to the barber or stylist for upkeep. Typically, every four to six weeks is recommended to keep the lines sharp and prevent uneven growth. Use quality hair products suited for your hair type to maintain health and appearance. Regular washing with gentle shampoo prevents buildup of product residue.

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#3 Styling options with an undercut The versatility of an undercut allows for a range of styling options, from slicked-back looks to messy textures, or even bold colors. Experimenting with different styles can keep your look fresh and exciting without needing drastic changes in length or shape. Accessories like headbands or hats can also complement an undercut while adding flair.

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