Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marked by faith, generosity, and togetherness. Although the occasion shares the same spiritual significance across countries, the way people celebrate often reflects local culture and traditions. Here are unique Eid al-Adha traditions from around the world that highlight the festival's rich cultural diversity.

Oman Camel and livestock markets Ahead of Eid al-Adha, livestock markets become lively gathering spots in many countries. In places like Nizwa, Oman, families visit cattle markets to select animals for sacrifice. The atmosphere is festive, with vendors, decorations, and local traditions on display. In some regions, animals are adorned with henna or flowers, adding color and cultural charm to the occasion.

Gulf Henna gatherings In Gulf countries and parts of South Asia, the day before Eid is often filled with henna celebrations. Women gather with friends and family to decorate their hands and feet with beautiful designs. Many communities invite skilled henna artists, turning the preparation into a joyful social event. Henna symbolizes beauty, celebration, and the excitement leading up to Eid festivities.

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Indonesia Glowing street parades In Indonesia, Eid celebrations often begin with joyful street parades before the festival day arrives. Children and adults walk through villages carrying lanterns, LED decorations, and symbolic figures like sheep or cows. These processions are accompanied by chants and prayers, creating a lively atmosphere.

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