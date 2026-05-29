Unique Eid Al-Adha traditions from around the world
What's the story
Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marked by faith, generosity, and togetherness. Although the occasion shares the same spiritual significance across countries, the way people celebrate often reflects local culture and traditions. Here are unique Eid al-Adha traditions from around the world that highlight the festival's rich cultural diversity.
Oman
Camel and livestock markets
Ahead of Eid al-Adha, livestock markets become lively gathering spots in many countries. In places like Nizwa, Oman, families visit cattle markets to select animals for sacrifice. The atmosphere is festive, with vendors, decorations, and local traditions on display. In some regions, animals are adorned with henna or flowers, adding color and cultural charm to the occasion.
Gulf
Henna gatherings
In Gulf countries and parts of South Asia, the day before Eid is often filled with henna celebrations. Women gather with friends and family to decorate their hands and feet with beautiful designs. Many communities invite skilled henna artists, turning the preparation into a joyful social event. Henna symbolizes beauty, celebration, and the excitement leading up to Eid festivities.
Indonesia
Glowing street parades
In Indonesia, Eid celebrations often begin with joyful street parades before the festival day arrives. Children and adults walk through villages carrying lanterns, LED decorations, and symbolic figures like sheep or cows. These processions are accompanied by chants and prayers, creating a lively atmosphere.
China
Lighting incense
China's Hui Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Adha with traditions that combine faith and local cultural practices. In some areas, families visit ancestral tombs and light incense as a gesture of respect and remembrance. The ritual symbolizes a connection with loved ones who have passed away while also serving as a moment for prayer and reflection during the festival.