Crane yoga pose: Concept + how to do

The crane yoga pose, or bakasana, is a difficult arm balance that increases strength and focus. It requires a lot of concentration and control over your body, using core and upper body muscles to develop strength and improve balance. Perfect for anyone looking to take their yoga session a notch higher, it's a real test of stability and muscle engagement.

#1 Mastering balance in crane pose Achieving balance in the crane pose is all about weight distribution. Start by placing your hands firmly on the ground, shoulder-width apart. As you lean forward, shift your weight onto your arms while keeping your knees tucked into your armpits or triceps. Concentrate on engaging your core muscles to maintain stability. Practicing this regularly will help improve overall balance and coordination.

#2 Building core strength effectively The crane pose is one of the best ways to build core strength considering how much it requires you to engage your abs. To reap maximum benefits, make sure that you're constantly pulling your belly button towards your spine, throughout the pose. This not just helps with balance, but also strengthens the deep core muscles over time. With practice, you'll see a marked improvement in core stability.

#3 Enhancing arm power through practice Arm strength is important to hold the crane pose without hurting or straining yourself. Start by adding exercises like push-ups or planks to your routine to build arm endurance slowly. While practicing bakasana, concentrate on pressing firmly into the ground with straight arms while the elbows are slightly bent for support. This will gradually build arm power and make holding the position easier.