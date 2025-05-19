Morama bean 101: Why this legume is a nutritional powerhouse
What's the story
The morama bean, native to Southern Africa, is coming to the fore as a superfood, all thanks to its stellar nutritional profile.
The legume is packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals, making it an ideal addition to health and wellness diets.
Its survival in arid climates also emphasizes its promise as a sustainable food source.
Here's how the morama bean can benefit you.
Protein power
High protein content
Morama beans are a great source of plant-based protein, packing nearly 30% protein (by weight).
This makes them an ideal option for anyone looking to boost their protein consumption without the use of animal products.
The protein-rich composition promotes muscle growth and repair, making it the perfect choice for athletes and those with an active lifestyle.
Including morama beans in meals significantly contributes to meeting daily protein needs.
Fiber boost
Rich in dietary fiber
Dietary fiber is essential for good digestive health, and morama beans offer a significant dose of it.
Comprising roughly 10% fiber, these beans help promote regular bowel movement and keep constipation at bay.
Dietary fiber also regulates blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream.
Including morama beans in your diet can enhance gut health and metabolic functions.
Mineral wealth
Packed with essential minerals
Morama beans are rich in essential minerals, including calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc.
Calcium is important for bone health, magnesium helps with nerve function, iron is important for oxygen transport, and zinc helps with immune function.
These minerals contribute significantly to various bodily functions that keep us healthy.
Eating morama beans regularly can keep your intake of these essential nutrients in check.
Eco-friendly choice
Sustainable food source
The best part about morama beans is that they require very little water to grow, making them a sustainable food source.
Their drought-resistant nature resonates with sustainable farming practices, allowing us to save our resources while continuing to provide nutritious options.
Since they are native to Africa, the way they spread around the world over centuries demonstrates how technology can aid sustainable agriculture and food security efforts globally.