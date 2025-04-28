What's the story

Peppermint oil, which comes from the peppermint plant, is taking the skincare world by storm.

Famous for its refreshing smell and cooling effect, this essential oil could be doing a lot more than just adding a pleasant fragrance.

It is said to have the ability to keep your skin youthful by tackling issues like dullness and uneven texture.

Here's how peppermint oil could give you healthier-looking skin, through various inputs.