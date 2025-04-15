5 hardy indoor plants that need little water
What's the story
For all those who love greenery but don't have the time or inclination to nurture finicky plants, drought-tolerant indoor plants are a perfect solution.
These hardy species need little watering and can survive in all kinds of indoor conditions, making them ideal for busy or absent-minded gardeners.
Here, we look at some unique options that not just survive but beautify your home space.
Resilient choice
Snake plant: The hardy survivor
The snake plant or Sansevieria is famous for surviving on neglect. It only needs to be watered once every few weeks and can survive even in low light.
Its vertical leaves bring modernity to a room, and it even purifies the air by removing toxins such as formaldehyde.
This plant is perfect for anyone looking for a low-effort yet gorgeous addition to their home.
Easy care
ZZ plant: Low light wonder
The ZZ plant is another hardy option that survives on minimal care.
It can live in low light environments and needs watering only when the soil is completely dry.
Its glossy leaves make it an attractive choice for offices or living rooms with little natural light.
The ZZ plant's ability to store water in its rhizomes makes it particularly drought-resistant, keeping it healthy even if neglected.
Dual purpose
Aloe vera: Medicinal marvel
Aloe vera is not just a pretty plant, it doubles up as a medicine with its soothing gel used for skin treatments.
This succulent needs to be watered infrequently and enjoys bright, indirect sunlight.
Its fleshy leaves retain water perfectly, letting it survive dry spells without a problem.
Aloe vera's versatility as a houseplant and a natural remedy makes it a must-have at home.
Distinctive look
Ponytail palm: Unique aesthetic
The ponytail palm is hard to miss with its bulbous trunk and cascading leaves that look like strands of hair, giving an exotic touch to the interiors.
Although it's called a palm, it's not one but a member of the succulent family, making it ideal for the drought.
It needs hardly any water since it stores moisture in its trunk, perfect for people who forget watering schedules.
Enduring charm
Jade plant: Timeless classic
Jade plants are widely preferred succulents having thick branches and oval-shaped leaves that symbolize prosperity in some cultures.
They thrive on neglect with little watering requirements and prefer bright light, but adapt pretty well indoors under artificial lights too, if required.
Their slow growth rate makes sure they retain their shape over time without frequent pruning, making them ideal companions indoors.