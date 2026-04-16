How to make coasters using old fabric scraps

African fabric coasters are a beautiful way to add a cultural touch to your home while also being eco-friendly. By upcycling old African fabrics, you can create unique coasters that are both functional and decorative. The process not only helps in reducing waste but also preserves the rich heritage of African textiles. Here are some practical tips on how to make these coasters from old fabric scraps.

Fabric choice Selecting the right fabric Choosing the right fabric is key to making durable coasters. Go for cotton or linen fabrics, as they are absorbent and long-lasting. Pick vibrant patterns that reflect African culture for an authentic look. Ensure the fabric pieces are clean and free from any damage before starting the project.

Preparation steps Preparing the fabric pieces Start by cutting the fabric into squares or circles of equal size, about four inches in diameter. This will ensure uniformity in your coasters. Iron the pieces flat to remove any wrinkles, which will make it easier to work with them later. If you have frayed edges, you can use a zigzag stitch on your sewing machine to prevent further unraveling.

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Assembly process Assembling the coasters Layer two pieces of fabric together, and sew around the edges with a straight stitch, leaving a small opening on one side. Turn the coaster inside out through this opening so that the seams are hidden inside. Once turned out, use an iron again if needed before closing up the opening with hand stitches.

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