These coriander recipes will leave your guests super impressed!

Coriander, a versatile herb, is a staple in many kitchens across the globe. Famous for its unique flavor and aroma, coriander can elevate the simplest of dishes. Be it the leaves or seeds, coriander is used in a plethora of cuisines to add depth and freshness. Here are five global dishes that use coriander to perfection, giving you a taste of its culinary magic.

Dish 1 Thai green curry delight Thai green curry is another dish where coriander plays an important role. The dish mixes fresh coriander leaves with green chilies, basil, and coconut milk to create a fragrant and spicy curry. The coriander adds freshness that balances the heat from the chilies. Usually served with rice or noodles, this dish is a perfect example of how coriander can enhance flavors.

Dish 2 Indian coriander chutney Coriander chutney is a staple condiment in Indian cuisine. Prepared with fresh coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chilies, lemon juice, and spices, this vibrant green chutney adds a burst of flavor to snacks like samosas or pakoras. The tanginess from lemon juice and spiciness from green chilies are balanced by the earthy taste of coriander.

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Dish 3 Mexican salsa verde magic Salsa verde is a traditional Mexican sauce made with tomatillos and fresh herbs, including plenty of coriander. This zesty green sauce goes well with tacos or grilled vegetables. The tartness from tomatillos, combined with the bright flavor of cilantro, makes for an irresistible topping that adds both taste and color to any dish.

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Dish 4 Middle Eastern tabbouleh twist Tabbouleh is a Middle Eastern salad that highlights parsley but also incorporates generous amounts of fresh cilantro for an added depth of flavor. This bulgur wheat-based salad is mixed with tomatoes, cucumbers, mint leaves, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. The addition of coriander makes it even more refreshing by adding an extra layer of complexity without overpowering other ingredients.