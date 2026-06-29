Upma patties: A crispy South Indian breakfast
What's the story
Upma patties are a popular street-style breakfast option, especially in South India. These savory, crispy delights are made from semolina and a mix of vegetables, making them a nutritious and tasty option for morning meals. Easy to prepare and delicious, upma patties are a favorite among those who enjoy a quick, yet satisfying start to their day.
Ingredients
Ingredients for perfect upma patties
To make perfect upma patties, you need semolina, mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped vegetables (like carrots and peas), and spices (like turmeric and salt). These ingredients come together to give the patties their signature taste and texture. Adding fresh coriander leaves can also enhance the flavor of the dish.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation guide
Start by roasting semolina until golden brown. In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds until they splutter. Add curry leaves and chopped vegetables, followed by turmeric and salt. Mix well before adding water to form a dough-like consistency with the semolina. Once cooled slightly, shape into patties.
Cooking tips
Cooking techniques for crispy texture
For that perfect crispiness, shallow fry the patties in hot oil until golden brown from both sides. Using a nonstick pan can help reduce oil consumption while ensuring even cooking. If you prefer a healthier option, baking them at a high temperature is also an option.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions with accompaniments
Serve upma patties hot with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup for added flavor. Pair them with a cup of tea or coffee for an authentic street-style breakfast experience. You can also serve them along with other South Indian dishes, like idlis or dosa, for variety in your morning meal.