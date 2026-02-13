How to grow chamomile in containers

Growing chamomile in urban gardens can be a rewarding experience, especially when space is limited. Chamomile, known for its calming properties, is an easy herb to grow. It flourishes in containers, making it ideal for small spaces like balconies or patios. With the right conditions and care, anyone can cultivate this herb at home. Here are some practical tips on growing chamomile in urban gardens.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing chamomile successfully. A pot with a diameter of at least 12 inches will give enough room for the roots to spread. Make sure the container has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging, which can damage the plant. Using lightweight materials such as plastic or resin can make it easier to move your garden around if needed.

Tip 2 Soil and planting essentials Chamomile prefers well-draining soil with a pH level between six and seven. A mix of potting soil with sand or perlite can improve drainage. Sow seeds directly into the soil about one-fourth inch deep and space them evenly within the container. Water gently after planting to avoid displacing the seeds.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Watering and sunlight requirements Chamomile needs regular watering, but don't overdo it as it doesn't like soggy roots. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch. Place your container where it can get full sunlight for at least six hours every day, as this helps the plant grow healthy and produce flowers.

Advertisement