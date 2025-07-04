Home decor 101: Check out these textured wall ideas
Textured walls can completely transform a space by adding depth and character. They provide a unique way to enhance the aesthetic appeal of any room without going through major renovations. From subtle textures that add warmth to bold patterns that make a statement, textured walls give you endless possibilities to get creative. Here are ways you can incorporate textured walls into your home.
Material selection
Choosing the right material
Choosing the right material is key for textured walls. Plaster, wood panels, and textured wallpaper are top choices. Plaster can create both intricate and smooth finishes. Wood panels add a touch of natural warmth, while textured wallpaper offers ease of installation and a variety of styles. From effect to budget, all of them have their own advantages.
Application methods
Techniques for creating texture
Various techniques can be used to achieve different textures on walls. Troweling involves applying plaster in layers to create some depth, while sponging uses paint applied with a sponge for a softer effect. From stenciling precise patterns with templates to combing for linear designs by dragging tools through wet plaster or paint, these methods offer flexibility to achieve both subtle and dramatic textures.
Color coordination
Integrating color with texture
Color is integral to accentuating textured walls. While neutral tones like beige or gray accentuate texture without overpowering the room, bold colors like deep blue or rich green create a dramatic, interesting effect. When pairing color with texture, you'll also need to consider the lighting conditions carefully; natural light can bring out certain shades differently than artificial lighting.
Upkeep tips
Maintenance considerations
Maintaining textured walls requires regular cleaning so that they don't lose their look over time. Dusting should be done gently with soft cloths or vacuum attachments for delicate surfaces. For painted textures, occasional touch-ups can be required if chips are formed due to wear and tear, but proper sealing during installation reduces the risk drastically, letting you enjoy your investment in home decor improvements.