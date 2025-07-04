Home decor 101: Check out these textured wall ideas

Textured walls can completely transform a space by adding depth and character. They provide a unique way to enhance the aesthetic appeal of any room without going through major renovations. From subtle textures that add warmth to bold patterns that make a statement, textured walls give you endless possibilities to get creative. Here are ways you can incorporate textured walls into your home.

Material selection Choosing the right material Choosing the right material is key for textured walls. Plaster, wood panels, and textured wallpaper are top choices. Plaster can create both intricate and smooth finishes. Wood panels add a touch of natural warmth, while textured wallpaper offers ease of installation and a variety of styles. From effect to budget, all of them have their own advantages.

Application methods Techniques for creating texture Various techniques can be used to achieve different textures on walls. Troweling involves applying plaster in layers to create some depth, while sponging uses paint applied with a sponge for a softer effect. From stenciling precise patterns with templates to combing for linear designs by dragging tools through wet plaster or paint, these methods offer flexibility to achieve both subtle and dramatic textures.

Color coordination Integrating color with texture Color is integral to accentuating textured walls. While neutral tones like beige or gray accentuate texture without overpowering the room, bold colors like deep blue or rich green create a dramatic, interesting effect. When pairing color with texture, you'll also need to consider the lighting conditions carefully; natural light can bring out certain shades differently than artificial lighting.