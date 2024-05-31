Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Vancouver's winter wonderland on snowshoes: How to plan your trek

By Anujj Trehaan 03:54 pm May 31, 202403:54 pm

What's the story Vancouver, known for its vibrant city life and lush landscapes, offers a unique winter adventure - rainforest canopy snowshoeing. This trek takes you through serene snow-covered forests, allowing you to experience the tranquility of nature in winter. It's an activity that appeals to both adventure seekers and those looking to find peace amidst the natural beauty of Vancouver's mountains.

Gear up

Preparing for your trek

Before starting your snowshoeing adventure, having the correct gear is key. Essential items include waterproof boots, insulated clothing, and moisture-wicking layers to stay warm and dry. If you don't have snowshoes, rent them from a local outdoor shop. Also, remember to bring gloves and a hat for added warmth, along with sunglasses to shield your eyes from the snow's glare.

Trail selection

Choosing your trail

Vancouver offers several trails suitable for snowshoeing, ranging from easy walks to more challenging treks. For beginners, Cypress Mountain provides gentle routes with stunning views of the city below. More experienced adventurers might prefer the Hollyburn Peak trail for its panoramic vistas. Always check current weather conditions and trail reports before heading out to ensure safety.

Photography tips

Capturing memories

The snowy landscape is a photographer's paradise, yet capturing its beauty requires preparation. Utilize a UV filter to combat haze in your photos and adjust camera settings for the brightness. Opt for early morning or late afternoon light for soft illumination that highlights the forest's magical scenes. Don't forget extra batteries, as they deplete quicker in the cold.

Warm up spots

After the trek

After spending hours in the cold, warming up is essential. Vancouver has numerous cozy cafes where you can relax with a hot beverage or meal. Look for spots with fireplaces or heated patios for an extra level of comfort. It's also an opportunity to reflect on your adventure and plan your next outdoor excursion in this beautiful city.