By Anujj Trehaan 08:49 am Oct 21, 202408:49 am

What's the story Zacusca, a beloved Romanian staple, stars roasted vegetables in a spreadable symphony of flavor. It's a recipe that warms hearts and bellies, traditionally made in large batches at summer's end to capture the sun's bounty for winter's chill. Our vegan version keeps all the deliciousness without any animal products - a perfect way to elevate your meals with a spoonful of love. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan zacusca, you will need two large eggplants, four red bell peppers, two medium onions, one cup of tomato paste, and half a cup of vegetable oil. For seasoning, arrange for one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, and two bay leaves. For additional flavor, consider one teaspoon of smoked paprika or one tablespoon of balsamic vinegar (optional).

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by charring eggplants and red bell peppers on a gas stovetop or under a broiler until blackened and tender. Transfer them to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let them sit for 10 minutes to make the peeling process easier. When they're cool enough to handle, remove the skins and finely chop the flesh.

Step 2

Cook your base

Heat half a cup of vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat. Finely chop your onions while the pot heats up, then throw them in once it's hot. Cook until they're translucent but not browned—about five minutes should do the trick. Then add your tomato paste along with salt and pepper, and smoked paprika or balsamic vinegar if using. Give everything a good stir to combine.

Step 3

Combine ingredients

Add the diced eggplants and bell peppers to the pot with the onion-tomato mixture. Throw in a couple of bay leaves for that extra flavor punch. Mix it all up until everything's nice and friendly, then turn the heat down to low-medium and let it simmer for about 30 minutes. Give it a stir now and then.

Step 4

Final touches

After it's done simmering, remove it from the heat and discard the bay leaves. Give it a taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt or pepper if needed. Allow it to cool before transferring it to jars and refrigerating it. It keeps well for up to two weeks. Relish this vegan zacusca on toast, in sandwiches, or as part of a charcuterie board.