Vegetarian and iron-deficient? Add these superfoods to your diet

Iron is an essential mineral that vegetarians often struggle to get enough of in their diets. It is important for transporting oxygen in the blood and keeping energy levels up. While there are many sources of iron, there are plenty of plant-based options that can help you meet your daily requirements. Here are five vegetarian superfoods that can help you up your iron intake naturally and healthily.

#1 Lentils: A protein powerhouse Lentils are another great source of iron, offering roughly six milligrams per cooked cup. Not just that, they are also high in protein and fiber, making them a great addition to any vegetarian diet. Lentils can be added to soups, stews, or salads to make them more nutritious. Their versatility makes them a staple in many cuisines around the world.

#2 Spinach: Leafy green with benefits Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that packs around three milligrams of iron per cooked cup. It is also loaded with vitamins A and C, as well as calcium and magnesium. Spinach can be eaten raw in salads or cooked into dishes like pastas or curries. Its mild flavor makes it easy to add to any meal without overpowering other ingredients.

#3 Quinoa: The ancient grain Quinoa is an ancient grain that has gained fame for its nutritional benefits. It has around two milligrams of iron per cooked cup, along with all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. Quinoa makes an excellent substitute for rice or couscous and can be used in salads or as a side dish with vegetables.

#4 Chickpeas: Versatile legumes Chickpeas are another legume high in iron, offering around four milligrams per cooked cup. They are versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, from hummus to curries and salads. Chickpeas are also high in fiber, which promotes digestive health and keeps you full longer.