Planning to visit  Andorra? These vegetarian snacks are a must-try

Nestled in the Pyrenees, Andorra is famous for its scenic beauty and rich culture. But beyond the mountains, the tiny nation also has a range of vegetarian snacks that are worth a try. These snacks not only represent the local flavors but also cater to those who prefer plant-based options. From traditional delicacies to modern twists, Andorra's vegetarian snack scene has something for everyone.

#1 Trinxat: A hearty delight Trinxat is a traditional Andorran dish made from potatoes, cabbage, and garlic. This hearty snack is usually served as a side dish but can also be enjoyed on its own. The ingredients are mashed together and then fried until golden brown, giving it a crispy texture on the outside and soft inside. It's simple yet flavorful, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

#2 Pa amb tomaquet: A classic treat Pa amb tomaquet is another staple of Andorran cuisine. This simple snack consists of bread rubbed with ripe tomatoes and drizzled with olive oil. Sometimes, it is topped with garlic or salt for added flavor. The freshness of the tomatoes combined with the richness of olive oil makes this an irresistible treat for anyone looking for something light yet satisfying.

#3 Escudella i Carn d'Olla: A vegetarian twist While escudella i carn d'olla is traditionally a stew, many Andorran households offer vegetarian versions using local vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and beans. These versions retain all the heartiness of the original dish while providing a plant-based alternative that doesn't compromise on taste or texture.