Deck up your winter wardrobe with velvet tunics

Velour tunics or velvet tunics are the perfect combination of comfort and style for the winter season. The soft, plush fabric keeps you warm, while the tunic style gives you a versatile look that can be dressed up or down. Be it layering or wearing it alone, velour tunics are the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Here are five styles that make velour tunics a must-have this winter.

Style 1 Classic long-sleeve velour tunic A classic long-sleeve velour tunic is a staple in every winter wardrobe. The long sleeves provide additional warmth, and the soft texture of velour makes it comfortable to wear all day long. This style can be paired with jeans or leggings for a casual look, or dressed up with skirts for a more polished appearance.

Style 2 Hooded velour tunic For those who love a sporty vibe, the hooded velour tunic is the best option. The hood adds an element of fun and practicality, keeping you warm on chilly days. This style goes well with joggers or casual pants, making it the perfect choice for relaxed outings or lounging at home.

Style 3 Belted velour tunic A belted velour tunic adds definition to your silhouette, while keeping you warm. The belt cinches at the waist, giving you shape without compromising on the comfort of the soft fabric. This style looks great with tailored trousers or high-waisted skirts, making it perfect for both office and evening wear.

Style 4 Asymmetrical hem velour tunic The asymmetrical hem velour tunic adds an element of interest to any outfit with its unique cut. The uneven hemline adds a modern touch, elevating the simplest of looks. Pair it with skinny jeans or ankle boots to highlight its design and create an effortlessly chic ensemble.