Vietnam's lantern celebrations: Events you just can't miss out on
Vietnam, a nation of pulsating culture and deep history, holds a treasure trove of traditions that captivate both visitors and locals.
Among these, the lantern festivals shine brightest, painting the night with colors and warmth.
This article delves into five intriguing aspects of Vietnam's lantern celebrations, shedding light on their cultural importance.
Parade
The Mid-Autumn Lantern Parade
In Vietnam, the Mid-Autumn Festival means one thing: children marching through the streets with beautiful paper lanterns.
While other places might celebrate this festival with mooncakes and lion dances, in Vietnam, it's all about the lantern parade.
Families come together to make these lanterns (usually in the shape of stars or animals), and it's pure magic when they all light up the night.
Hoi An
Hoi An's Full Moon Lantern Festival
Every full moon night, the ancient town of Hoi An transforms into a magical lantern-lit fairy tale.
This tradition sees locals and tourists alike sending paper lanterns adrift down the Thu Bon River, each glowing orb a symbol of hope and peace.
The sight of thousands of lanterns bobbing on the water, their warm light dancing against the backdrop of old wooden houses, is a memory painted in tranquility.
Tet Nguyen Tieu
Tet Nguyen Tieu: Lanterns for love and luck
Tet Nguyen Tieu is celebrated 15 days after Lunar New Year, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City.
Setting lanterns adrift in the sky or water signifies sending wishes for love, happiness, and good fortune.
Streets are adorned with vibrant lanterns as people write their wishes on paper, setting them afloat with the hope of fulfillment.
Da Nang ceremony
The Floating Lantern Ceremony in Da Nang
Da Nang holds a yearly floating lantern ceremony to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and pray for peace.
This event, while solemn, is incredibly beautiful. Thousands of candles are released on rivers across Vietnam, but the most significant location is Da Nang, due to its history as a major wartime port.
It's a way to remember the past while hoping for a more peaceful future.
Crafting
Crafting traditions: The artisans behind the scenes
In many Vietnamese villages, the art of making traditional silk and paper lanterns is passed down through generations.
Skilled artisans craft designs ranging from simple spheres to intricate dragons or phoenixes.
These dedicated artists have turned villages near Hoi An into a tourist attraction.
People visit to witness the care and detail that go into creating these vibrant masterpieces.