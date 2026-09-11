5 vintage hairstyles that still look stylish today
What's the story
Vintage hairstyles are a great way to add some classic charm to your everyday look. They are inspired by the styles of past decades, which are still loved for their elegance and uniqueness. Be it a casual outing or a formal event, vintage hairstyles can add a timeless touch to your appearance. Here are some practical tips to incorporate vintage hairstyles into your daily routine effortlessly.
Tip 1
Mastering the classic bob
The classic bob is a versatile vintage hairstyle that suits different face shapes.
To achieve this look, ensure your hair is cut at chin length, with subtle layers for volume.
Use a round brush while blow-drying to create smoothness and bounce. A flat iron can be used for those who prefer sleekness over waves.
This style works well with both straight and wavy textures.
Tip 2
Embracing victory rolls
Victory rolls are iconic from the 1940s and give an element of glamour to any outfit.
Start by sectioning off two parts of your hair on either side of your head.
Roll each section inward toward the scalp and secure with bobby pins.
Use hairspray liberally to keep them in place throughout the day.
Victory rolls are perfect for adding height and drama without much effort.
Tip 3
Rocking pin-up waves
Pin-up waves are reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood, adding a dose of sophistication to everyday looks.
Start by curling small sections of hair with a curling iron, then pin each curl in place until cool.
Once released, gently brush through the curls for soft waves that frame your face beautifully.
This hairstyle is ideal for medium to long hair lengths.
Tip 4
Achieving finger waves
Finger waves give an elegant, vintage-inspired look that is perfect for special occasions or daily wear.
Start with damp hair and apply a styling gel evenly throughout.
Use your fingers or a comb to create S-shaped waves.
Pinch sections together at regular intervals from the roots to the ends. Secure them with clips and leave them until completely dry.