5 vintage hairstyles to try now

Vintage hairstyles are making a comeback, giving a nod to the past while adding a modern twist. These styles are perfect for those looking to add some nostalgia and elegance to their look. From classic waves to intricate updos, vintage hairstyles offer versatility and charm for any occasion. Let's explore some popular vintage-inspired hairstyles that are trending now, and how you can incorporate them into your style.

Glamour Classic Hollywood waves Hollywood waves are synonymous with old-school glamour. This hairstyle features soft, cascading waves that give a sophisticated look. To get this style, use a curling iron to create large curls and brush them out gently for a smooth finish. Set the waves with hairspray for longevity. Hollywood waves are perfect for formal events or when you want to feel like a star from the golden age of cinema.

Retro charm Victory Rolls Revival Victory rolls were popular during the 1940s and are now making a comeback. This hairstyle features rolled sections of hair on either side of the head, giving a playful yet elegant look. To achieve victory rolls, section your hair into two parts, roll each section towards the scalp, and secure with bobby pins. This style is ideal for adding a touch of retro charm to casual or themed events.

Artistry Finger waves finesse Finger waves are an artful hairstyle that was popular in the 1920s. They are characterized by S-shaped waves created by finger styling and setting lotion. To get finger waves, apply gel or mousse on damp hair and use your fingers to create the desired wave pattern along with a comb's help. This intricate style is ideal for vintage-inspired looks at weddings or parties.

Volume Beehive elegance The beehive hairstyle is synonymous with the '60s, thanks to its voluminous top and smooth sides. To create this look, tease sections of hair at the crown, smooth over with a comb, and secure with hairspray. The beehive adds height and drama, making it perfect for special occasions where you want to make a statement.