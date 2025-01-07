Viola Davis's inspiring book selections
What's the story
Viola Davis, the highly accomplished actress and producer, has frequently opened up about her path from poverty to becoming one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation.
Her journey is one of resilience, determination, and the transformative power of storytelling.
In this post, we delve into books recommended by Viola Davis that shed light on overcoming adversity through courage, perseverance, and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.
Transformation
'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho
Viola Davis is inspired by The Alchemist, the story of Santiago, a shepherd boy who yearns for treasure located far from home.
It imparts the wisdom of listening to our hearts and learning to read the omens strewn along life's path.
Emphasizing the importance of pursuing one's dreams, this story serves as a reminder that passion and persistence are the keys to fulfilling our most profound aspirations.
Resilience
'The Color Purple' by Alice Walker
Viola Davis highly recommends The Color Purple, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker.
Set in the early 20th century American South, the story traces the life of Celie, an African American woman who endures adversity and abuse.
The narrative emphasizes resilience, empowerment, sisterhood, and personal growth as Celie finds her voice and identity in a world that seeks to silence her.
Purpose
'Man's Search for Meaning' by Viktor E. Frankl
Man's Search for Meaning, which greatly influenced Viola Davis, is written by Viktor E. Frankl, a Holocaust survivor. It delves into the concept of finding purpose even in suffering.
Frankl asserts that while we cannot avoid suffering, we can control our response to it, discover meaning in it, and proceed with renewed purpose.
This book highlights the importance of finding meaning even in the most difficult circumstances.
Empowerment
'Year of Yes' by Shonda Rhimes
Viola Davis loves Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes, a powerful memoir about how saying yes changed her life.
Rhimes, the brilliant creator of Grey's Anatomy, was once an introvert with social anxiety. By saying yes to new opportunities, she transformed her life.
This book encourages readers to step out of their comfort zones and realize their potential by being open to new experiences.