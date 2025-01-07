Planning a UK trip? Don't forget the new ETA rules
What's the story
Starting January 8, 2025, the United Kingdom will require travelers from 48 non-European Union countries to get an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before visiting.
The new digital registration scheme applies to those who don't need a visa to enter.
The ETA system, akin to the United States's Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), is compulsory for short visits of less than six months for tourism and business.
Expansion details
ETA extension to include the US, Canada, and Australia
The ETA was first introduced for Gulf Cooperation Council nationals in 2024. Now, the system is expanding its reach to include travelers from countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia.
European Union citizens will also require an ETA starting April 2, 2025. However, UK residents coming from these countries are exempt from this requirement.
Application procedure
ETA application process and cost details
The ETA, a visa waiver, costs £10 (approximately $12.50 or ₹1,050 ) and can be applied for through the official UK government website or app.
The applicant needs to upload a passport photo, scan themselves, and answer questions about travel plans.
The online process usually takes about 20 minutes to complete, with decisions typically issued within three days. However, the government advises that it may take longer.
Entry process
Understanding ETA and entry to the UK
While waiting for your decision, you are permitted to travel to the UK if the visit is urgent, but you must have submitted your application before traveling.
Keep in mind that obtaining an ETA does not guarantee entry to the UK.
You will still need to go through passport control, and Border Force officials have the final authority on whether you can enter the country.
ETA rules
ETA validity and requirements for new passports
An ETA is valid for two years and permits multiple entries, but it is associated with the passport you apply with.
If you get a new passport within those two years, you will have to apply for a fresh ETA.
All travelers, including kids and infants, must have their own ETAs.
Even passengers transiting through UK airports like Heathrow require an ETA.