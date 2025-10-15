Vitamin C and skincare: Myth v/s facts

Vitamin C is a popular nutrient, commonly associated with boosting immunity and enhancing skin health. But, the question remains, can too much vitamin C actually make your skin glow? While vitamin C is essential for collagen production and protecting skin from oxidative stress, overconsumption doesn't guarantee a radiant complexion. Here's a look at the role of vitamin C in skincare, and whether excess intake can improve skin glow.

#1 The role of vitamin C in skincare Vitamin C is a key player in skincare, thanks to its antioxidant properties. It helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and UV rays. It also promotes collagen synthesis, which is important for keeping the skin firm and youthful. By reducing fine lines and wrinkles, vitamin C can make the skin appear healthier. However, it doesn't mean that more is better.

#2 Recommended daily intake The recommended daily intake of vitamin C for adults is around 65 to 90 milligrams per day. This amount can be easily achieved through a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers. For those who prefer supplements, sticking to this recommended level is important to avoid potential side effects.

#3 Potential side effects of excess intake While vitamin C is water-soluble and excess amounts are usually excreted through urine, taking too much can still cause problems. High doses (more than 2,000 mg per day) can lead to gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal cramps. Over time, excessive intake may also lead to kidney stones in some individuals.