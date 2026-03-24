Where to try volcano boarding in Kenya

Mount Suswa in Kenya provides a unique adventure for thrill-seekers: volcano boarding. The dormant volcano's slopes make for an exhilarating ride down, attracting tourists from all over the world. The activity is not just about the adrenaline rush but also about the stunning views and the unique geological features of the region. Here's all about this unusual sport and how you can make the most of it.

Preparation Preparing for your adventure Before you head for volcano boarding, make sure you have all the right gear. Wear comfortable clothes that can take dust and dirt. A helmet is a must to protect your head during the ride. You can rent or buy a board locally, depending on your budget and preference. Hydration is key, so carry enough water to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

Timing Best time to visit Mount Suswa The best time to visit Mount Suswa for volcano boarding is during the dry season, which usually lasts from June to September. During these months, the weather is more predictable, with less rain making the trails easier to navigate. This also means that you can enjoy clearer views of the surrounding landscape as you make your way down the slopes.

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Safety first Understanding safety measures Safety should always be your top priority while indulging in any adventure sport, including volcano boarding. Listen to your guides carefully as they brief you about how to ride safely and avoid injuries. Always check your equipment before starting off, and make sure it's in good condition. If you're new to this sport, consider joining a guided tour where experienced instructors can help you.

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