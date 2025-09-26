Volcano hiking 101: A must-try adventure

Volcano hiking is an adventurous way to explore the natural beauty of Africa . The continent is home to several active and dormant volcanoes, giving trekkers an opportunity to witness breathtaking landscapes and unique geological formations. From the lush greenery surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro to the stark beauty of Mount Nyiragongo, each hike offers a different experience. Here are some volcanic hikes across Africa that promise adventure and exploration.

#1 Mount Kilimanjaro: Africa's highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa's highest peak and a favorite among trekkers. The hike is challenging, but the reward is worth it- stunning views from the summit at 5,895 meters. The trek takes you through different climate zones, from rainforest to alpine desert. Though it's not a technical climb, trekkers should be prepared for altitude sickness and varying weather conditions.

#2 Mount Nyiragongo: A fiery adventure Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mount Nyiragongo is famous for its active lava lake. The hike up this volcano is strenuous but offers a chance to witness one of nature's most awe-inspiring sights- a bubbling lava lake at its summit. The trek usually takes around two days, with an overnight stay near the top providing stunning views of the glowing lava.

#3 Mount Meru: A challenging ascent Mount Meru in Tanzania is a challenging ascent that rewards trekkers with stunning views of Kilimanjaro on clear days. The trek is less crowded than Kilimanjaro but equally rewarding, as it passes through lush forests and offers sightings of wildlife such as elephants and leopards. The climb requires good fitness levels due to steep trails and potential altitude sickness.