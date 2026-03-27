Volcano sandboarding: The next big adventure sport

Ethiopia 's Mount Bromo offers an unusual adventure of volcano sandboarding. This East African destination is famous for its dramatic landscapes and the thrill of sliding down volcanic slopes on a board. The experience combines the excitement of snowboarding with the unique terrain of a volcano. From breathtaking views to the adrenaline rush of sandboarding, Mount Bromo is an unmissable adventure for thrill-seekers.

Preparation Preparing for the adventure Before you head out to Mount Bromo, make sure you have the right gear. A sturdy sandboard is a must, and protective gear like helmets and knee pads are recommended to keep you safe. Dress in layers as temperatures can vary greatly from morning to noon. Comfortable shoes are also essential as you'll be walking across uneven terrain.

Timing Best time to visit Mount Bromo The best time to visit Mount Bromo is during the dry season, which lasts from April to October. During this time, the weather is more favorable for sandboarding, with less rain making the trails more accessible. Early morning visits are popular as they offer stunning sunrise views over the landscape.

Advertisement

Safety tips Navigating the terrain safely Safety should always be your priority while sandboarding on Mount Bromo. Make sure you know how to control your speed and direction before you hit the slopes. Stay away from areas that look unstable or too steep, as they can be dangerous. It's also important to stay hydrated, as the dry air at high altitudes can dehydrate you quickly.

Advertisement