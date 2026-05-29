Walking v/s running: Which is better for your bones?

Walking and running are two of the most popular exercises, both of which have their own benefits for bone density. While both activities are weight-bearing, they affect the bones differently. Knowing how each exercise affects bone health can help you make informed choices about your fitness routine. Here, we explore the impact of walking and running on bone density, helping you understand which might be better for you.

Low-impact benefits Walking's gentle impact on bones Walking is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on the joints than running. This makes it an ideal choice for people looking to improve their bone density without risking injuries. The consistent rhythm of walking helps stimulate bone growth by promoting circulation and nutrient delivery to the bones. Regular brisk walks can strengthen bones over time, making it a great option for those looking to maintain or improve their bone health.

High-impact effects Running's high-impact advantages Running is a high-impact exercise that exerts more force on the bones than walking. This increased stress can stimulate greater bone density gains as the body adapts to the demands of running. The repetitive impact encourages the bones to become denser and stronger over time. For those who are able to handle the impact, running can be an effective way to boost bone health significantly.

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Consistency counts Frequency and duration matter The frequency and duration of these exercises play a crucial role in their effectiveness at improving bone density. Regular sessions, whether through walking or running, are essential to reap the benefits. For best results, aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. Consistency is key in ensuring that your bones are constantly being stimulated to grow stronger.

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