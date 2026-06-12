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Why you must try these walnut breakfast recipes

By Simran Jeet 09:39 am Jun 12, 202609:39 am

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Walnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients, making them an ideal choice for a healthy breakfast. They are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber, which can help improve brain health and keep you energized throughout the day. Adding walnuts to your breakfast can be an easy way to boost your nutrition without much effort. Here are some simple ways to add walnuts to your morning routine.